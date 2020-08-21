Senate pays glowing tribute to late Senator Hasil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Senators across the aisle on Friday paid glowing tributes to late Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo and remembered him for his unflinching commitment to democracy, constitution, rule of law and supremacy of the Parliament.

In their speeches during the commemorative session, they recalled Hasil’s many sterling qualities which made him an outstanding nationalist leader of Pakistan particularly of Balochistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said the demise of Hasil Bizenjo was a national tragedy, adding Hasil was a courageous leader and man who valiantly fought against the disease of cancer till his last breath.

He said Hasil left behind the legacy of “commitment to democracy”. He said the late Senator always did politics of ideology and had his contribution in taking forward the Gwadar port project.

Hasil Bizenjo also started dialogue with the alienated Baloch leadership residing outside Pakistan, he recalled.

Senator Raza Rabbani while condoling the death of Bizenjo underlined the need for dialogue among institutions to strengthen the federation of Pakistan.

Minister for Narcotics Control Senator Azam Swati said despite ideological differences, he had a good relationship with Bizenjo. He prayed for the elevation of the rank of Bizenjo in paradise.

Senator Salahuddin Tirmzi said the death of Bizenjo was a tragedy for Balochistan and called the late leader as a very honest and upright person.

He said Hasil Bizenjo always fearlessly voiced his views and practised values of democracy in his own; National Party of Pakistan.

Hasil was a democratic minded person and was able to hold local bodies elections in Balochistan during tenure of his party’s government in the province. Hasil was a trustworthy man who never accumulated assets abroad and lived a simple life, he added.

Hasil Bizenjo remained member of National Assembly in 1990 and 1997 and then of Senate multiple times and also worked as the Minister for Ports and Shipping.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti said that Hasil Bizenjo played vital role in maintaining peace in Balochistan as he was well aware of all evil designs of the country’s enemies. He added he was against the status quo and feudal system in Balochistan.

Senator Barrister Saif said that Hasil was a true democratic politician and he spent his entire life for supremacy of democracy. The feudal system in Balochistan was a threat to basic rights of people, he stressed.

While expressing sorrow on the death of Hasil Bizenjo, Senator Pir Sabir Shah said that Hasil always talked for Pakistan and raised voice against dictatorship and for strengthening of democratic institutions. “Bizenjo never compromised on his principles and stayed on the right path till his death.”

Senator Javed Abbasi said that he was a politician with a positive mind who always promoted love and harmony in political parties for sake of democracy and country.

Senator Sitara Ayaz said Bizenjo was like his father who always contributed for the welfare of oppressed people.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik offered condolences to the Bizenjo family members and his party workers. He added Bizenjo always played vital role for creating consensus on national issues and also contributed in changing lives of people of Balochistan.

Senator Moulvi Faiz Muhammad prayed for resting of his soul in eternal peace and asked everybody to spread his message of peace and love in society.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan eulogized his services for democracy and supremacy of the constitution.

Senator Mushahidullah, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senator Sassi Palejo, Senator Usman Kakar, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Atta ullah Rehman and others also spoke about various aspects of life and politics of the late Baloch leader.

Later Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq read a resolution to laud the life and achievements of Hasil Bizenjo. The House adopted the resolution expressing profound grief and sorrow on the sad demise of one of its most acclaimed members, who died at the age of 62.

Senator Hasil was a firm democrat, seasoned politician and a highly respected nationalist leader who chose peaceful democratic and parliamentary ways instead of militancy and armed resistance, the resolution stated.

After this Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani adjourned the House to meet again on Monday evening.