ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):A delegation of senators led by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visited Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s residence here on Sunday to offer condolence over the sad demise of his father Haji Nawaz Khokhar.

During the visit, the Senate chairman offered Fateha for the departed soul and remained with the family for some time. He prayed to the Almighty to give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family, said a news release.

He called former deputy speaker Haji Nawaz Khokhar a seasoned politician.

The delegation included Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Leader of House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, Leader of opposition Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Javed Abbasi and others.