Senate defers Govt. bill, grants extension to cabinet body for presentation of reports

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): The Senate on Tuesday deferred a government bill and passed a motion granting 60-day extension to standing committee on Cabinet Secretariat for presentation of reports on a private member’s bill.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, Senator Rukhsana Zuberi moved a motion under Rule 194 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012 which sought 60-day extension for presentation of report on the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill was introduced by Senator Kauda Babar on August 1, 2022 and was referred to the standing committee on the same day for deliberation on it. However, the House granted 60-day extension to present report on it with effect from 30th September, 2022.

Meanwhile, Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed presented report of the Committee on a starred question asked by Senator Dost Muhammad Khan on July 29, 2022 regarding Secondary School Teachers (SST) working in Federal Government Education Institutions (Cantt and Garrisons).

The Chair deferred a government bill – the Pakistan Global Institute Bill, 2022 – on the request of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain.

APP/muk-zah