Senate Committee reviews virtual studio project, IGNITE initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday reviewed the Virtual Studio Project and other initiatives awarded by IGNITE over the past five years.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, was given a detailed briefing by IGNITE officials regarding the process followed in awarding the Virtual Studio Project. Officials also explained the reasons why the aggrieved party did not receive the project.

After reviewing the process, the committee expressed satisfaction, describing it as transparent, and recommended that IGNITE proceed with the project’s implementation without delay.

While discussing other projects, the committee was informed that IGNITE has established a National Incubation Center (NIC) in Faisalabad and plans to expand its outreach to more remote areas of the country.

Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan suggested that IGNITE should establish National Incubation Centers in all 36 districts of Punjab, in line with the original plan.

The committee also decided to hold a special session to review the status of Long Distance International (LDI) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) licenses, as well as the steps taken by the ministry to recover outstanding dues.