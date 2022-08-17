Senate body seeks audit report on auction of abandoned properties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Wednesday directed the Administrator, Abandoned Property Organization (APO) to submit an audit report of auction properties during the last 10 years.

The committee that met here with Kishwer Zehra in the chair was informed that the APO had stopped auction process of Abandoned Properties on the direction of the committee and APO leased out some properties on standard rents for the period of one year after consultation with Ministry of Law and Justice.

The committee also showed displeasure over the non-presence of the Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Establishment Division and Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The committee directed to ensure their presence in the next meeting.

The Managing Director Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP) assured the committee that 11 employees were reinstated on their service in PCP. The remaining issues of increments and promotions will be resolved after fulfilling the requirements.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Raza Rabani Khar, Muhammad Sajjad, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar and senior officers/officials from the Ministry of Cabinet Secretariat.