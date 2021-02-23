Security forces slay Hassan alias Sajna involved in killing of four women in NW

RAWALPINDI, Feb 23 (APP):The Security Forces on Tuesday killed Hassan alias Sajna involved in killing of four women during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The Security Forces conducted the IBO in the area on confirmation of presence of terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

During exchange of fire terrorist commander Hassan alias Sajna of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group was killed.

Hassan alias Sajna was involved in killing of four women worker yesterday (Monday) in Mir Ali.

The killed terrorist remained involved in terrorists activities against Security Forces and peaceful civilians including improvised explosive device (IED) attacks, kidnapping for ransom, target killing , extortion and also involved in recruiting terrorists.

A cache of arms and weapons was also recovered during the IBO.