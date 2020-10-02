RAWALPINDI, Oct 02 (APP): Security Forces on Friday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout in Boya, North Wazirstan.

In consequence of that two hardcore terrorists including an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist were killed while one terrorist was apprehended, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that these terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorists attacks on security forces.