Security Forces kill six BNA terrorists in Sibbi Operation

RAWALPINDI, Mar 26 (APP): The Security Forces on Saturday killed six terrorists of the proscribed terrorist organisation Baloch National Army (BNA) in an operation launched to apprehend the extremists involved in various terrorist activities whereas one soldier embraced martyrdom while two got injured.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release issued here said, “On information of presence of Terrorists in general area Nagao Mountains, near Sibbi, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend them”.

The fleeing terrorists opened fire onto the security forces once the troops started clearance operation in the area amid escaping from their hideout.

The terrorists killed, belonging to BNA, were identified as Naseeb Ullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan and Rakai Kalhoi who were killed in ensuing exchange of fire.

These terrorists were involved in recent security incidents in Sibi and surroundings and were also linked to 20th January blast in Anarkali, Lahore, it said.

In addition, arms and ammunition was also recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

During the operation, a valiant son of soil, Sepoy Nisar embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while two soldiers got injured.

“Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan”, the ISPR said.