Security Forces kill active terrorist commander Tufail in Mir Ali IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Sep 06 (APP):The Security Forces on Monday killed the active terrorist commander Tufail during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the security troops and terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of Improvised Explosive Devices and killing of innocent citizens.

Terrorist Commander Tufail was mastermind behind major terrorist activities in Mir Ali and surroundings of North Waziristan District.