Sea transportation by ferry services to provide decent, economical transportation facility: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that sea transportation by ferry services would provide decent and economical transportation facility to the people living in the coastal areas.

The president, talking to the CEO of Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Tournament Ahmed Mamoor Amimi, who called on him here, said the service would also provide a viable mode of transportation of Pakistani goods to other parts of the world, besides promoting tourism and development of ports and tourism resorts.

Addressing the meeting, the president urged the need to develop Pakistan’s beaches, islands and coastal resorts as per international standards to promote coastal tourism and the blue economy of the country.

He said that Pakistan’s coastline should be developed to its fullest potential as it would promote economic activities in the coastal regions, provide jobs to the local population, and would also help in highlighting Pakistan’s unique geo-economic location.

The president highlighted the need to build the required infrastructure, develop and enforce work procedures, and create enabling environment in consultation with all stakeholders to promote sea travelling.

He called upon the relevant departments to work in close coordination with each other and contribute their due share to make regular, formal and legal sea travelling a success.

The president emphasised that Pakistan coule earn huge revenue by organizing international sea sporting events which would also help portray a soft image of the country.

He said that all stakeholders should join hands to make the Boat Rally a success.

“It will help in promoting water sports in Pakistan and will increase the influx of foreign tourists in the country”, he added.

President Alvi was briefed about the potential of blue tourism in Pakistan and the Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Tournament’s role in elevating Pakistan’s soft image.

Last year, Pakistan Boat Rally voyaged 650 kilometres for five days and four nights on nine boats from Karachi to Gwadar which was termed the “World’s Longest Boat Rally”.

Pakistan Boat Rally is going to be a global event wherein boaters from the surrounding countries would also participate, it was told.

Secretary Ministry of the Inter-Provincial Coordination, Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, representatives of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Pakistan Sports Board, and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation attended the meeting.