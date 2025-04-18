SCO Secretary General lauds Pakistan’s role in regional peace & development

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Friday hosted SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev for a distinguished lecture, titled “The SCO’s Role in the Changing Global Order”.

In his wide ranging lecture, the Secretary General highlighted SCO’s progress in a transforming world and lauded Pakistan’s pivotal role in regional peace, stability, connectivity, and development.

The SCO Deputy Secretary General Ambassador Sohail Khan and Pakistan’s National Coordinator for SCO Ambassador Farhat Ayesha were also present, said a press release.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, highlighted the SCO’s evolution into one of the world’s most comprehensive and dynamic multilateral platforms. He noted the Organization’s vast footprint, encompassing nearly half of the global population and contributing 25% of global GDP.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underscored the enduring relevance of the ‘Shanghai Spirit’— rooted in mutual trust, equality, and respect for cultural diversity — and lauded expansion of SCO’s agenda beyond traditional security to include economic integration, sustainable development, and people-to-people exchanges.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the SCO’s principles and objectives, particularly its advocacy for regional connectivity, economic development, and people-centric cooperation.

He emphasized Pakistan’s honour in hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in 2024 and the upcoming Council of Heads of State (CHS) Summit in 2027, viewing these as key opportunities to deepen collaboration and advance SCO’s goals.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of lending full support to the Secretary General in guiding the SCO’s evolution as a pillar of peace, stability, and inclusive progress in a changing global order.

He further emphasised that as a leading think tank and research institution, the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) would continue to make its rightful contribution to reinforce these worthy endeavors.

Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev, in his comprehensive lecture, emphasized the SCO’s growing relevance as a platform for peace, security, and inclusive development amid evolving geopolitical realities.

Highlighting the “Shanghai Spirit” rooted in mutual trust, mutual benefit, consultation, respect for diversity, and joint development, he reiterated the SCO’s commitment to non-alignment and openness.

The Secretary General praised Pakistan’s active and constructive role in the SCO since becoming a full member in 2017, noting its vital contributions in areas including counterterrorism under RATS, regional connectivity, people-to-people engagement, and cultural diplomacy.

He emphasized Pakistan’s strategic location as a natural bridge between South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, and a gateway for landlocked states to access global markets. Projects like CPEC, he said, symbolize Pakistan’s growing importance in SCO connectivity initiatives. He further underscored Pakistan’s leadership in combating terrorism and efforts for regional stability.

The Secretary General also emphasized Pakistan’s potential in promoting sustainable development, digital innovation, and climate resilience. He expressed optimism for enhanced academic cooperation with institutions like ISSI and reaffirmed SCO’s commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and cooperative Eurasian future.

The Secretary General reaffirmed the SCO’s resolve to build a just, democratic, and multipolar world order based on equality, mutual benefit, and shared prosperity.

Earlier, in his introductory remarks, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director China-Pakistan Study Centre at ISSI, emphasized the significance of the SCO highlighting Pakistan’s strong commitment to the Organization, especially in connectivity, counterterrorism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

The lecture concluded with the presentation of a memento to the distinguished guest by Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Board of Governors, ISSI.

The event was well-attended by a diverse audience, including diplomats, academics, think tank experts, representatives from civil society, and members of the media.