SCCI VP condemns terror attack on Chinese nationals

SIALKOT, Mar 30 (APP):Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Amer Majeed Sheikh vehemently condemned the heinous terror attack targeting Chinese nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

in a statement, Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and said that the business community of Sialkot stood in solidarity with the Chinese nation during this difficult time. He further said that the attack, which claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals and a Pakistani driver, is a reprehensible act of violence that not only undermines the safety and security of foreign investors and workers in Pakistan but also threatens the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and China.

On behalf of the industry of Sialkot that is deeply invested in fostering economic ties with China, the Vice President recognized the invaluable contributions of Chinese companies and workers to the development and prosperity of Pakistan. “Such cowardly acts of terrorism only serve to disrupt the progress and prosperity that we collectively strive to achieve,” Sheikh said.

The Vice President SCCI called upon the authorities to swiftly investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. It is imperative to ensure the safety and security of all foreign nationals working on projects in Pakistan, he added. Amer Majeed Sheikh reaffirmed the Sialkot chamber’s unwavering support for the Chinese nation and reiterated its commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and promoting mutual prosperity.