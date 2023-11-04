SC issues written order about NAB law case

ISLAMABAD, Nov 04 (APP): The Supreme Court on Saturday issued a written order pertaining to hearing of appeals on October 31 against the termination of amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

A five-member larger bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had heard the case.

The written order said that the accountability courts had been stopped from taking decisions in NAB references till the final verdict in the appeals. However, they would continue the trials in graft cases.

The court said that the appeals would be fixed for hearing after the full court issued a detailed verdict on the Practice and Procedure Act.

The Supreme Court has also issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan, and Advocate Generals of the four provinces and federal capital Islamabad in the said case.

It may be mentioned here that the federation and others had filed appeals to the SC against the termination of NAB amendments.