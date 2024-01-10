SC issues written order about Bhutto reference hearing

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a written order pertaining to the last hearing of the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto reference.

The order said: “In view of the forthcoming elections and as important matters are coming before this court, and as this court wants to hear this reference in detail, it be fixed for hearing in the third week of February 2024, which will also enable us to examine the material filed before us.”

It further said, “Raza Rabbani states that he represents Ms. Sanam Bhutto, Ms. Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari respectively, the daughter and maternal granddaughters of the late Mr. Bhutto.

“Mr. Zahid. F. Ebrahim was appointed as amicus but states that he had already been approached by Ms. Fatima Bhutto and Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the paternal grandchildren of the late Mr. Bhutto.

“We enquired from the learned counsel and others present whether anyone has any objection to Mr. Zahid F. Ebrahim being counsel instead of amicus and none object.”

The court said, “Khawaja Haris Ahmed was appointed as amicus but he has disclosed that his father was counsel in a contempt case of Masood Mahmood, who was co-accused/approver in the case, therefore, his name may be withdrawn as amicus.”

The order read, “Mr. Salahuddin Ahmed was appointed as amicus and discloses that he is married to the granddaughter of the murdered Nawab Ahmed Khan, therefore, if anyone objects to him being amicus he will withdraw. However, none present object to Salahuddin Ahmed appearing as amicus.

“We commenced by hearing amicus Mr. Makhdoom Ali Khan. He has also filed material contained in two voluminous bound sets.”

The top court said, “If any amicus or counsel wants a copy of the report of Mr. Justice Shafi ur Rehman or of the recording provided by Geo office to provide the same.”