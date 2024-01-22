SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case for one month

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday adjourned the hearing for one month in review petitions pertaining to Faizabad sit-in case.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

During the course of the proceeding, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that the government has given two months to the inquiry commission to conclude its work regarding the sit-in. He further informed the court that the government has extended the timeline till February 14. At this, the CJ remarked that then the case would be heard after the said date.

The court noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has submitted its report in sealed form pertaining to the execution of judgment in Faizabad sit-in case. It said that the report would also be viewed in next hearing.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for one month.