SBP Governor lauds NAB's corruption elimination efforts

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir on Thursday met with NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and lauded corruption elimination efforts of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to NAB spokesman, Justice (Retd) Javed said elimination of corruption and recovery of looted money was priority of the bureau.

Bureau firmly believes making Pakistan corruption free. The performance of NAB has also been appreciated by reputed national and international institutions.