ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz have wished Prime Minister Imran Khan an early recovery from COVID-19.

The Saudi King and the Crown Prince sent cables to Prime Minister Imran Khan after his infection with the novel coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency said Monday.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين وسمو #ولي_العهد يبعثان برقيتين لرئيس الوزراء الباكستاني؛ للاطمئنان على صحته إثر إصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد.#واس pic.twitter.com/AI9TDuBd2P — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) March 21, 2021

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince wished the Prime Minster “permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery,” the SPA said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.