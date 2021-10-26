Saudi Fund for Development deposits US 3 bln dollars with SBP; provides US 1.2 bln finance for oil

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): The Saudi Fund for Development on Tuesday announced the issuance of a “generous directive” to deposit an amount of US three billion dollars with the Central Bank of Pakistan to help the Pakistani government support its foreign currency reserves and support it in facing the repercussions of the Corona pandemic.



According to a news release by the Saudi Press Agency – SPA, the deposit of the US 3 billion dollars was, in addition, to finance refined petroleum products to a tune of US 1.2 billion dollars during the year.

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shared the information as a “Breaking News” in his tweet.

“Breaking news Saudi Arabia announcement support Pakistan with 3 billion US dollar as deposit in Pakistan central bank and also financing refined petroleum product with 1. 2 billion us dollars during the year.”