PESHAWAR, Dec 29 (APP):Taking interest in the Prime Minister’s initiatives in Olive cultivation and Billion Honey tree in the country, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy on Tuesday held meeting with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in Islamabad.

He showed keen interest in the initiative and pledged to develop understanding for Saudi investment in this sector.

Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was also present in the meeting, said an official statement issued here.

The Saudi Ambassador during the meeting with Governor Shah Farman appreciated the Olive Cultivation and Billion Honey tree initiative and expressed his desire on behalf of the Saudi government to invest in the project.

The Governor informed him the potential of investment in Olive plantation and Sidr Honey tree in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shah Farman said KP was fertile for cultivation of quality olives and Sidr honey tree, adding that by utilizing existing barren land and wild olive trees new livelihood opportunities for poor and needy people could be generated.