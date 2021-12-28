Saudi ambassador calls on FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During meeting, the foreign minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly ties based upon religion, culture, history and strategic cooperation.

He said that the leadership of both brotherly countries were determined for further enhancing the bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields.

Qureshi observed that both countries had supported each other in every difficult situation.

He also lauded Saudi government’s cooperation in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.