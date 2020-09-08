Sarwar for reforms in police to provide speedy justice

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday stressed the need to introduce reforms in the police department for provision of speedy justice to the people and to maintain law & order situation in the province.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was appointing all officials by following rule and regulations purely on merit without any discrimination, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was endeavouring to depoliticize the national institutions to yield desirous results.

Not a single case of mega corruption was surfaced during the ongoing tenure of PTI government, he said adding that the hectic efforts had been made to eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country.

Commenting on Local Bodies elections, he said it was mandatory to empower local bodies system to resolve the problems at grass roots level.