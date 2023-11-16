SAPM Malik paves the way for skilled manpower deal with Saudia

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, has officially sealed a significant agreement to supply skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia, particularly for NESMA’s ongoing and future projects.

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik formally signed the agreement during a meeting with Samer Essam AbdulSamad, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nesma & Partners, in Riyadh.

Speaking on the occasion Malik highlighted the importance of this agreement, stating, “This marks a substantial collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It will open avenues for exporting an abundant Pakistani workforce, contributing significantly to Saudi Arabia’s vital infrastructure and development objectives.”

Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, the Director General of the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and the Community Welfare Attaché were also present.