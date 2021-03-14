Sanjrani to play constructive role in strengthening democracy: Swati

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Sunday said the newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani would continue to play his constructive role in strengthening the democracy, the rule of law and institutional reforms.

Sanjrani in his previous tenure had run the upper house as per the vision of Prime

Minister Imran Khan to make the Senate dignified, he said while talking to journalists

at the residence of Senate Chairman here.

He visited the Sanjrani residence to congratulate him on his re-election as

Chairman of the upper house of the parliament.

Swati thanked all the House members for showing their confidence on Sanjrani

by giving him vote in the Senate election.

“The entire nation also deserves congratulations on this historic triumph,” he observed.

Railways Minister said during the three years term of Sanjrani the government

and the opposition, had enacted legislation on important national issues like FATF

and for that, he deserves appreciation.

He appealed the opposition to work with government for effective legislation in both the houses while putting aside their differences and personal gains.

Replying to a question, he said cracks have already been appeared in the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and now they would face defeat in upcoming general elections of 2023.

To another query, Swati said PDM defeat in Senate elections had proved that there was no space for JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in the opposition alliance.

Humiliation and disgrace had become a fate of PML-N leader Javed Latif and his supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said adding that he should resign from the membership of the National Assembly.

Taking a jibe over PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, he said the defeat of the opposition alliance in the Senate election was a defeat for her statements, and now she should seek repentance.