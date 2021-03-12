ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Senators Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Yousuf Raza Gilani and Senators Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Mirza Muhammad Afridi here on Friday submitted their nomination papers for the slot of Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Yousuf Raz Gilani will contest the post of Chairman Senate while Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Mirza Muhammad Afridi will contest for the slot of Deputy Chairman.

Earlier, 48 newly elected senators took oath for the six year terms. Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah, who had been nominated as Presiding Officer for special sitting of the House by President Dr Arif Alvi, administered the oath to the newly-elected members.