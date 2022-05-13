Sanjrani expresses grief over demise of UAE President

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In his message, the Chairman Senate said that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had played an important role in the development and prosperity of the UAE.

His services were also invaluable for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, he underlined.

Due to his economic and people-friendly policies, the United Arab Emirates had grown by leaps and bounds and made significant strides.

He remarked that during his tenure relations between Pakistan and UAE reached new heights and were effectively enhanced.

The Chairman Senate had conveyed his condolences to the family of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and prayed to Allah Almighty for the forgiveness and high ranks of the deceased.