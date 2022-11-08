Chairman Senate congrats Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani
Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani-File

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has congratulated the Sikh community around the world on the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikh religion.

In his message on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, Chairman Senate said that Pakistan welcomes thousands of Sikh pilgrims visiting holy religious places, a press release said on Tuesday.

He said that Pakistan is the second home of Sikh pilgrims.

Guru Nanak gave the message of brotherhood, love, humanity and friendship, he said adding that there is an urgent need to promote inter-religious harmony across the world.

He underlined that world peace is only possible through human brotherhood and cultural harmony.

Chairman Senate said that the people of Pakistan believe in love and every year the people of the Sikh community from all over the world receive the priceless gift of love.

He mentioned that Pakistan is strengthening the idea of friendship with the Sikh community.

He further said that a large number of Sikh community coming to Pakistan to perform religious rituals on the birthday of their religious leader Guru Nanak Dev ji, which is proving to be the beginning of a golden era for the promotion of peace and love.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani further said that a large part of Sikh religious places are in Pakistan, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, which is of great importance to the Sikh community.

“To promote goodwill and religious harmony, Pakistan opened the Kartarpur Corridor and started visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. This initiative also provide visa free access to the Sikhs in India through Kartarpur” he added.

The Gurdwara Kartarpur complex is a gift from the people and leadership of Pakistan to the Sikh community in India and around the world, Sadiq Sanjrani said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A large number of Sikh yatrees performing their religious rituals on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak was the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus. His birth is celebrated worldwide as Guru Nanak Gurpurab on Kartik Pooranmashi, the full-moon day in the month of Katak, October–November

A large number of Sikh yatrees performing their religious rituals on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib,...

A large number of Sikh yatrees performing their religious rituals on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak was the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus. His birth is celebrated worldwide as Guru Nanak Gurpurab on Kartik Pooranmashi, the full-moon day in the month of Katak, October–November

A large number of Sikh yatrees performing their religious rituals on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib,...

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal addressing on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak was the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus. His birth is celebrated worldwide as Guru Nanak Gurpurab on Kartik Pooranmashi, the full-moon day in the month of Katak, October–November

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal addressing on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak was...

Senator Hilal ur Rehman, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions Presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges in Federal Capital

Senator Hilal ur Rehman, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions Presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges in...

Senator Saifullah Abro, Chairman Senate Standing Committee presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House in Federal Capital

Senator Saifullah Abro, Chairman Senate Standing Committee presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House in Federal Capital

Pakistan hosts 3,000 Sikh Pilgrims on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

Pakistan hosts 3,000 Sikh Pilgrims on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

Mr. Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director called on Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik in his office Prime Minister Secretariat

Mr. Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director called on Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik in his office Prime Minister Secretariat

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem received the Sikh Yatrees at Wagha Border as a large number of Sikh Yatrees arrived in Pakistan through Wagha Border to participate in religious rituals on the occasion of 553rd Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem received the Sikh Yatrees at Wagha Border as a large number of Sikh Yatrees arrived in Pakistan through...

Chairman Senate constitutes special committee to inquire into alleged video

Sanjrani announces to form parliamentary committee to examine Swati’s video leak issue

Sanjrani announces to form parliamentary committee to examine Swati’s video leak issue

UNHC/RC Julien Harneis pays call-on to Chairman NDMA Lt. General Inam Haider Malik in his office at PM Secretariat

UNHC/RC Julien Harneis pays call-on to Chairman NDMA Lt. General Inam Haider Malik in his office at PM Secretariat

Chairman, China International Development Cooperation Agency calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Chairman, China International Development Cooperation Agency calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.