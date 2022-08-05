Sanjrani condoles with Lt.Gen Sarfraz Ali, others martyrs’ families

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP): Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday visited the families of Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, Maj. Gen. Amjad Hanif and Brigadier Khalid who were martyred in the Lasbela helicopter crash.

Chairman Senate expressed grief and expressed condolence with the families of the martyrs and said, “Officers attained the status of martyrdom while serving the country and the nation,” said a press release.

The determination of the Pakistan Army and its spirit of serving the nation is unparalleled. The patriotism of the martyrs and their families is a great asset for the country”.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani further said that “Our armed forces are ready at all times to protect the country’s geographical borders and counter any internal and external threats.

The role of Pakistan Army has been exemplary in dealing with natural calamities including the current extraordinary rains and subsequent floods. Pakistani nation has love and devotion for its armed forces.”

Chairman Senate prayed for high elevation of martyrs and patience to their families.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was accompanied by Member National Assembly Zubaida Jalal, Senators, Sarfaraz Bugti, Sana Jamali, Falak Naz, Seemi Ezdi, Saadia Abbasi. Fawzia Arshad, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Naseebullah Bazai and Haji Hidayatullah Khan.