Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday strongly condemned the reprehensible terrorist attack in Ankara, Turkiye.

In a statement, he said, “In this moment of shared sorrow, Pakistan extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families,”

The Chairman emphasized that terrorism knows no borders, but Pakistan is determined to defeat it.

“Standing hand in hand with our Turkish brothers and sisters, we affirm our commitment to a world free from such senseless violence,” he said.

He called for unity to defeat and said, “Let this tragedy unite us in our collective pursuit of peace. Our hearts mourn, but our resolve strengthens.”