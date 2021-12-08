Salient features of the largest ever social protection programme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday formally launched the largest ever social protection programme including the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme.

Following are the salient features of the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme whose registration on the web portal opened on November 9, 2021.

The portal has received as many as 489.96 million visits. Over 7.70 million families have been registered so far.

Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme aimed to reduce the impact of inflation for the marginalized segments of society. Under the programme, a subsidy of Rs. 1,000 a month will be granted to each of the eligible families on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee/cooking oil.

The Rs. 120 billion targeted subsidies programme will cover 20 million families; overall 130 million people will benefit nationwide which equated to 53% of the country’s population.

Ehsaas Rashan Registration was currently underway, nationwide. Families earning less than Rs. 50,000 a month could register themselves under the Rashan programme of Ehsaas through 8171. Only one member of an applicant family whose cell number was issued on his personal Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) can enrol his/her family through 8171 SMS service. Kiryana shopkeepers can register through the web portal: https://ehsaasrashan.pass.gov.pk/.

Ehsaas has developed a digitally enabled mobile point of sale system (mPOS)/app in collaboration with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to serve beneficiaries through a network of Kiryana stores designated by NBP, all over the country.

The government will incentivize Kiryana merchants by giving them attractive commission (5-8%) on Ehsaas’ subsidy amount to encourage them to benefit more and more people. Based on performance, there will also be a lucky draw for Kiryana merchants giving away cars, motorcycles, mobile phones and various other prizes every quarter.

In the current fiscal year, the budget of the programme for the next six months is Rs. 120 billion under the federal-provincial cost sharing arrangement.

The federal government and all participating federating units will share fiscal resources in the proportion of 35/65. So far, the provincial Governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the programme.

Another feature of the social protection porgramme is SEHAT CARD PLUS KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

SALIENT FEATURES

It is a Micro-health Insurance Programme implemented by State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan selected through national competitive bidding.

Under the programme, more than 7.5 million families of KP are getting free inpatient healthcare services.

Data of beneficiary families is acquired from NADRA (the only data source in Pakistan).

Services to the beneficiaries are offered free of cost with no out-of-pocket payment upto a maximum limit of Rs. 1.0 million per family per year.

Annual cost of the programme is around 23 billion.

Services to the beneficiaries are provided through a panel of Public and Private Hospitals contracted across the province.

24/7 services for information and complaints through a toll-free number 0900-89898.

DISEASES COVERED

Inpatient care for:

Accidents and emergencies General Medicine General Surgery Orthopedics Gynae and Obstetrics Paediatrics Ophthalmology ENT Cardiovascular problems Complications of Diabetes All type of Cancers Genito-urinary diseases including Dialysis and Transplant. Neurosurgical diseases Artificial limbs (Prosthetics) Breast Cancer Screening

COMMON EXCLUSIONS

Outpatient treatment Cosmetic procedures Dentistry Self-inflected injuries Addiction Injuries due to involvement in terrorist activities Liver transplant services will commence from January 1st, 2022.

STATISTICS