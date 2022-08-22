Sajid Turi meets Iranian Envoy to address pilgrims’ problems

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday met with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hussaini and discussed issues of pilgrims visiting Iran and Iraq.

In the meeting, various issues including Pak-Iran bilateral, trade and cultural relations were discussed, said a press release issued here .

Iran and Pakistan had eternal historical, spiritual, fraternal and cultural ties, he added.

Turi said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Iran.

Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, especially commercial and economic needed to be further strengthened, he added.

The minister said that every year millions of pilgrims went to Iran and Iraq.

He emphasized to granted Iranian double entry visa for Pakistani visitors.

Tori demanded the release of Pakistanis involved in minor crimes in Iran.

The ambassador expressed his best wishes to Sajid Hussain Turi on assuming the charges of the minister.

Pakistanis involved in minor crimes would be released soon, he assured.

The ambassador said inns with all facilities had been established on land routes to serve the pilgrims.