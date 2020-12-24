ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Islamabad fruits and vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi) management Thursday distributed honorarium among the Christian employees so that they could celebrate their religious festival with true spirit and enthusiasm.

Chairman market committee Roshdil Khan Hoti and Director Agriculture Islamabad, Waqar Anwar distributed honoraria money along with Christmas presents in a cake cutting ceremony here.

Speaking on the occasion Roshdil Hoti said the purpose of organising the event was to celebrate and share the joy of Christmas with our Christian employees and also to acknowledge their services.

“Christmas is the occasion of happiness. We equally participated in the happiness of our minorities,” he remarked.

Waqar Anwar said minorities enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and present government was committed to safeguard their privileges.

He urged the Christian community to strictly adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures while celebrating the day.