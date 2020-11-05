RAWALPINDI, Nov 5 (APP): A contingent of the Russian Federation Special Forces’ arrived here Thursday for a 2-week long joint exercise, code named DRUZHBA-5.

The objective of the exercise is aimed at sharing experiences of both the armies in counter terrorism, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweet said.

The tweet from the account of the DG ISPR said “Sky diving & hostage rescue operations will be highlights of exercise #DRUZHBA.”