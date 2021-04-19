ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated the present government’s resolve to provide business friendly environment to investors to attract the much-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of leading Russian businessmen that called on him here and showed keen interest to invest in different projects in Pakistan.

Lad by Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, Chairman, Board of Directors TMK, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, and President of Sinara group, the delegation included Mikhail Popov, Alexander Pumpyanskiy, Andrey Parkhomchuk, Vladimir Shcherbatykh, Anton Zubikhin, Evgenii Poplavskii, Maxim Pavlov and Miss Anisat Bairkhanova.

While the Pakistani side included Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari, Special Assistant to PM on Power Tabish Gauhar, Chairman BOI Atif Bokhari and other senior officials.

Increased cooperation between Russia and Pakistan in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM), Railways and Energy sectors was discussed in detail during the meeting.

Both sides agreed upon expediting the projects that were already in the pipeline.