Roshan Digital Accounts attract US $ 23 billion from Overseas Pakistanis, PM told

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday told that with a total of 204,000 Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) opened by Overseas Pakistanis, an amount of US $ 23 billion has so far been deposited in RDAs.

The Prime Minister was told this by Governor State Bank Raza Baqir, who called on him here and briefed him about economic revival as well as the digital and current accounts.

He was further told that the number of digital accounts was increasing by around 1000 per day.

The Prime Minister said that increase in the number of Roshan Digital Accounts reflected confidence of the Overseas Pakistanis in the government’s policies.