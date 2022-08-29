River Kabul still in very high flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that very high and above level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, River Swat is flowing in “low flood” at Chakdara, Munda Head Works and Charsadda Road while in “Normal Flow Condition” at Khwazakhela.

River Kabul continues to flow in “very high flood” at Nowshera since 26th August 2022 (0900 hours). It has experienced highest flood peak of 336,000 cusecs on 28th August 2022 at 1900 hours, however, now flows are receding (today at 0900 hours it was flowing in “very high flood” with discharge of 297,000 cusecs).

In Chashma–Taunsa–Guddu-Sukkur Reaches Indus is discharging “high flood” with “medium flood” at Kalabagh & Kotri respectively. At Tarbela (on Indus) there is no high flood situation. Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej continue to flow in Normal Flow Conditions.

Tarbela Reservoir at present is at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet, whereas Mangla Dam is at El: 1184.30 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (53.62 % storage still left).

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Kashmir and adjoining areas has now moved away Eastwards. A fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan with Weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan. Weak Moist currents from the Arabian

Sea are penetrating into Northeastern Punjab (Pakistan) up to 3000 feet.