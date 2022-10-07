Resonance of Imran’s audio leak on horse trading to increase every day: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on
Friday said the third audio leak of PTI Chairman was really an affront for
Imran Khan and its resonance would enhance with every day.
Imran Khan did play a serious game with national interests and
security with his devilish tricks to achieve ulterior
motives, she said while addressing a press conference.
Lambasting the PTI chairman, she said that buying the conscience
of elected members of the parliament used to be a ‘shirk’ for
Imran but now it was a ‘Sawab’ after Imran’s audio leak on horse trading.
Imran Khan was the leader of ‘Jaib Bharo’ movement and not ‘Jail Bharo
Movement’, she said while referring to his claim of Jail Bharo
movement.
“A slave to watches, rings, a few pieces of land, diamonds and having
lust for power, had no right to take an oath of true freedom from the
people”, she opined.
She said how ironic it was that a person who violated the
constitutional oath of the office of the Prime Minister, was taking an
pledge (oath) from the people. Imran Khan after coming to power made the country an economic
subservient, destroyed the national economy and now he had agenda apparently against the nuclear
Pakistan, she remarked.
She said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was lying on daily basis and trying
to befool the people.
The minister opined that Imran Khan thought that by
lies on regular basis, would make people believe at a later stage.
She said that the government team was now feeling exhausted in countering the fallacies of
Imran, but he was never seemed tired.
She said that in the recent past the audio of Imran Khan was leaked
in which he said that the PTI leadership would play with the cipher
but would not mention the name of US.
“This audio leak was an affront for Imran Khan’s narrative of
real freedom, which echoes every day but falls on deaf ears of Imran Khan,” the
minister said.
She said that Imran Khan took advantage of the people who listened to
him as he took them as just fools.
He befooled the people with lies, he befooled the people by playing
his so-called tricks, she added.
“Imran Khan is a liar,
hypocrite and a foreign agent who played with the
economy of the country, deprived the people of their jobs, compromised
on Kashmir issue and foreign policy.
She said Imran Khan came to power in 2018 after the failure of RTS
system and played games with the development of the country, caused
unprecedented inflation, chaos, intolerance and tried to destroy the
social fabric of the society.
Marriyum said that Imran Khan distorted the image of Pakistan
in the world by saying that the whole of country was corrupt.
When his seat of power jolted , he sent a message to the whole
world that the country of 220 million people was slave and subservient, she
added.
Castigating Imran, she said there was no iota of shame since he did not realize that these words
would harm the national interest,
security and the honour of the country in the world.
“Imran has nothing to do with anyone, his lust commences with his own ego
and ends with power,” she said adding that he destroyed the country’s
economy, snatched people’s jobs, made a
deal on Kashmir, damaged the morality of the society, filled his
pockets, committed robberies during his rule.
However she said the agenda of “the foreign agent” had yet not been
accomplished as he had other objectives, so his agenda was
incomplete so far.
The minister said that his aim was to divide the country into four
parts ( God forbid) and make it bankrupt financially.
The previous rulers wanted to make the country Sri Lanka, they had
almost had reached their goal but it remained incomplete with removal of
their government through democratic method of no-confidence motion, she said .
gifts and diamond rings of Tosha Khana were yet to be taken by Imran
and his cronies, the country’s economy was yet to be destroyed
completely, Marriyum said.
Following loss of power by Imran Khan, his enmity with the country was
fully exposed as he wanted to cling to power at all cost, she said.
She said that Imran Khan indulged in horse trading during the 2018 election, purchased loyalties in
Senate elections , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan elections and even
in his party’s elections.
When Imran Khan came to know about the no-confidence motion against
him , he said in the audio leak: , “I have bought five MNAs,” and now
for Imran Khan, horse trading was no more a “shirk” but an act of “
sawab”.
She reminded that it was Imran who used to say that whoever did
horse trading, committed a “shirk” and today’s audio leak was proof that
“shirk” had been committed and it had been
done by Imran Khan himself.
“We used to say earlier that the mastermind of all these things is
Imran Khan himself and now it was proven that he is the person behind
all the ugly actions of the PTI”, she said.
Imran Khan said, in the closed room that he had to play with the
cipher, and outside he said that there had been a foreign
conspiracy: he said in the closed room that loyalties of five MNAs
had been purchased by the PTI but in public he said that horse
trading was a “shirk”.
This was food for thought for those who listen
to Imran Khan’s speeches, she added.
She said today he claimed that they have
been struggling for real freedom which was a big joke with the nation.
The minister said that from Bushra Bibi’s audio leak with Arsalan to
Shaukat Tareen’s audio leak forcing the Punjab and KP finance
ministers not to cooperate with the federal government over IMF loan
issue, from cipher to today’s horse-trading audio, there has been no denial by
Imran Khan. She said that according to ECP, Imran Khan used the charity funds for
his political objectives and the ECP verdict has not been challenged
anywhere, nor its contradiction was issued.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government did not believe in political
victimization but will take action against the people who violated the
law.
She said the government would ensure to make powerful people like
Imran Khan and his cronies, accountable over their wrong doings.
Rejecting Imran’s claim of development in PTI era, she said inflation
rate of edible commodities soared from two percent to twenty percent
in Imran Khan’s government. Flour price rose from Rs 35 per kg to Rs
100, whereas sugar prices soared to 120. She said that edible oil
price was Rs 120 per kg when PTI came to power in 2018 but it touched
Rs 540 in its tenure. Similarly, she said that tariffs of electricity
and gas also skyrocketed in PTI tenure.
She said Imran Khan not only failed to create 10 million new job opportunities
but 5 million people lost their jobs in PTI’s four year. He failed to
end corruption in 90 days but set new records of corruption in all
sectors and failed to built 5 million housing units.
She said that Maryam Nawaz was acquitted by IHC in Avenfield case on
merit as NAB failed to provide any link of Nawaz Sharif or Maryam with
those properties.
She said Imran Khan, despite misuse of a state power, NA,FIA and other
agencies, failed to prove even a single rupee’s corruption charges
against Sharif family.