Resonance of Imran’s audio leak on horse trading to increase every day: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on

Friday said the third audio leak of PTI Chairman was really an affront for

Imran Khan and its resonance would enhance with every day.

Imran Khan did play a serious game with national interests and

security with his devilish tricks to achieve ulterior

motives, she said while addressing a press conference.

Lambasting the PTI chairman, she said that buying the conscience

of elected members of the parliament used to be a ‘shirk’ for

Imran but now it was a ‘Sawab’ after Imran’s audio leak on horse trading.

Imran Khan was the leader of ‘Jaib Bharo’ movement and not ‘Jail Bharo

Movement’, she said while referring to his claim of Jail Bharo

movement.

“A slave to watches, rings, a few pieces of land, diamonds and having

lust for power, had no right to take an oath of true freedom from the

people”, she opined.

She said how ironic it was that a person who violated the

constitutional oath of the office of the Prime Minister, was taking an

pledge (oath) from the people. Imran Khan after coming to power made the country an economic

subservient, destroyed the national economy and now he had agenda apparently against the nuclear

Pakistan, she remarked.

She said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was lying on daily basis and trying

to befool the people.

The minister opined that Imran Khan thought that by

lies on regular basis, would make people believe at a later stage.

She said that the government team was now feeling exhausted in countering the fallacies of

Imran, but he was never seemed tired.

She said that in the recent past the audio of Imran Khan was leaked

in which he said that the PTI leadership would play with the cipher

but would not mention the name of US.

“This audio leak was an affront for Imran Khan’s narrative of

real freedom, which echoes every day but falls on deaf ears of Imran Khan,” the

minister said.

She said that Imran Khan took advantage of the people who listened to

him as he took them as just fools.

He befooled the people with lies, he befooled the people by playing

his so-called tricks, she added.

“Imran Khan is a liar,

hypocrite and a foreign agent who played with the

economy of the country, deprived the people of their jobs, compromised

on Kashmir issue and foreign policy.

She said Imran Khan came to power in 2018 after the failure of RTS

system and played games with the development of the country, caused

unprecedented inflation, chaos, intolerance and tried to destroy the

social fabric of the society.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan distorted the image of Pakistan

in the world by saying that the whole of country was corrupt.

When his seat of power jolted , he sent a message to the whole

world that the country of 220 million people was slave and subservient, she

added.

Castigating Imran, she said there was no iota of shame since he did not realize that these words

would harm the national interest,

security and the honour of the country in the world.

“Imran has nothing to do with anyone, his lust commences with his own ego

and ends with power,” she said adding that he destroyed the country’s

economy, snatched people’s jobs, made a

deal on Kashmir, damaged the morality of the society, filled his

pockets, committed robberies during his rule.

However she said the agenda of “the foreign agent” had yet not been

accomplished as he had other objectives, so his agenda was

incomplete so far.

The minister said that his aim was to divide the country into four

parts ( God forbid) and make it bankrupt financially.

The previous rulers wanted to make the country Sri Lanka, they had

almost had reached their goal but it remained incomplete with removal of

their government through democratic method of no-confidence motion, she said .

gifts and diamond rings of Tosha Khana were yet to be taken by Imran

and his cronies, the country’s economy was yet to be destroyed

completely, Marriyum said.

Following loss of power by Imran Khan, his enmity with the country was

fully exposed as he wanted to cling to power at all cost, she said.

She said that Imran Khan indulged in horse trading during the 2018 election, purchased loyalties in

Senate elections , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan elections and even

in his party’s elections.

When Imran Khan came to know about the no-confidence motion against

him , he said in the audio leak: , “I have bought five MNAs,” and now

for Imran Khan, horse trading was no more a “shirk” but an act of “

sawab”.

She reminded that it was Imran who used to say that whoever did

horse trading, committed a “shirk” and today’s audio leak was proof that

“shirk” had been committed and it had been

done by Imran Khan himself.

“We used to say earlier that the mastermind of all these things is

Imran Khan himself and now it was proven that he is the person behind

all the ugly actions of the PTI”, she said.

Imran Khan said, in the closed room that he had to play with the

cipher, and outside he said that there had been a foreign

conspiracy: he said in the closed room that loyalties of five MNAs

had been purchased by the PTI but in public he said that horse

trading was a “shirk”.

This was food for thought for those who listen

to Imran Khan’s speeches, she added.

She said today he claimed that they have

been struggling for real freedom which was a big joke with the nation.

The minister said that from Bushra Bibi’s audio leak with Arsalan to

Shaukat Tareen’s audio leak forcing the Punjab and KP finance

ministers not to cooperate with the federal government over IMF loan

issue, from cipher to today’s horse-trading audio, there has been no denial by

Imran Khan. She said that according to ECP, Imran Khan used the charity funds for

his political objectives and the ECP verdict has not been challenged

anywhere, nor its contradiction was issued.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government did not believe in political

victimization but will take action against the people who violated the

law.

She said the government would ensure to make powerful people like

Imran Khan and his cronies, accountable over their wrong doings.

Rejecting Imran’s claim of development in PTI era, she said inflation

rate of edible commodities soared from two percent to twenty percent

in Imran Khan’s government. Flour price rose from Rs 35 per kg to Rs

100, whereas sugar prices soared to 120. She said that edible oil

price was Rs 120 per kg when PTI came to power in 2018 but it touched

Rs 540 in its tenure. Similarly, she said that tariffs of electricity

and gas also skyrocketed in PTI tenure.

She said Imran Khan not only failed to create 10 million new job opportunities

but 5 million people lost their jobs in PTI’s four year. He failed to

end corruption in 90 days but set new records of corruption in all

sectors and failed to built 5 million housing units.

She said that Maryam Nawaz was acquitted by IHC in Avenfield case on

merit as NAB failed to provide any link of Nawaz Sharif or Maryam with

those properties.

She said Imran Khan, despite misuse of a state power, NA,FIA and other

agencies, failed to prove even a single rupee’s corruption charges

against Sharif family.