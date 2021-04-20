ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said the government will table a resolution in the National Assembly (NA) today on the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The decision has been taken after another round of talks with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the resolution would be tabled in National Assembly in this regard today, the minister said in a video message on Tuesday.

It is to mention that NA session was adjourned on April 19 (Monday) to meet again on April 22 (Thursday) at 2pm. But the schedule of the session has been changed and it would meet today on April 20 at 3pm.

The minister said that TLP had agreed to end protests across the country and talks will continue with it. However, he said that cases registered against TLP workers under the fourth schedule will also be withdrawn, adding that he will give a detailed briefing on the development through a press conference later today.