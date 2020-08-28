Rescue, relief operation continues in rain affected areas of Karachi: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the coordinated efforts of other concerned functionaries were fully active and continuing its rescue and relief operations in rain affected areas of Karachi.

Spokesperson of NDMA Shazia Haris in her exclusive talk with Radio Pakistan said that these operations and drainage activities were being carried out by the Pak Army in collaboration with local civil administration.

“We will not let the affected people be alone in their hard time”, she assured.

She said food, drinking water and other essential items are being provided to rain affected people while 56 relief camps have also been established.

She said the NDMA also provided 3000 tents to Sindh government for rain-hit people.