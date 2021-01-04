Representatives kept Tank backward deliberately: Ali Amin

PESHAWAR, Jan 04 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Monday said the Tank district was considered backward due to elected representatives who deliberately kept the district backward.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Chief of Jatatar Malik Amir Kot Allah Dad flanked by District President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Irfan Khan Kundi, General Secretary Malik Najibullah Mehsud, Tehsil President Moinuddin Gandapur,

Jatatar Area Elders Mulazim Hussain Ex-Tehsildar, Mohammad Noor Akakhel, Mazhar Shah, Haji Ramzan Dal, Ashiq Norang, Allauddin Mehsud, Malik Irfan, Malik Saghar, Malik Ghulam Abbas and Dozens of leaders including Gulnawaz, Khizar, Fakhr Marma and Mohammad Rafiq Chahina were present.

Federal Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur was briefed by the Jatatar leaders on regional issues.

Federal Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said that 11 tube wells have been approved out of which six tube wells will be installed in Jatatar area to resolve the long lasting issue of the area.

He said that the PTI government taking measure to construct different roads including link roads from Gara Shahbaz to Parwana, Kot Allah Daad, Gara Shada Mamriz Jamal Pai Darki Road and funds have been approved in this regard.

He said that ten schools in Jatatar area will be upgraded and new primary schools will be approved which will help in eliminating the backwardness of Tank.