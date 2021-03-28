PESHAWAR, Mar 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that the guardian of the ideological frontiers of the country is the scholars and the guardian of the geographical frontiers is the Pakistan Army.

This he said while addressing the grand Dasthar Fazilat Conference at Jamia Masjid-ul-Zargoni, Hayatabad here on Sunday. He said: “Together we will not allow any one to defame our country’s image.”

“In the name of Islam, some vested interest politicians have defamed the country and the nation but now the scholars have woken up and no one would be able to use the scholars for their own benefit,” Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri added.

The conference was presided over by Hazrat Pir Shamsul Amin Sajjada Nasheen Astana Alia Qadri Manki Sharif. Hazrat Pir Hafiz Abdul Malik Qadri Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Alia Qadri Pero Khel Sharif Landi Kotal, Hazrat Pir Khawaja Rehmat Karim, Hazrat Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Hazrat Pir Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Hazrat Pir Habibullah Shah, Hazrat Pir Syed Munirullah Shah, Hazrat Pir Syed Sajjad Badshah, Hazrat Pir Badr Alam Jan, Hazrat Pir Sultan Al-Arfeen, Hazrat Pir Syed Lakht Hasnain, Young Religious Scholar Allama Sahibzada Muhammad Adnan Qadri, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor Sahibzada Naeem-ud-Din Shah Bhairah Sharif, Hazrat Allama Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal Jalali, Hazrat Maulana Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, Maulana Ehsanullah Junaidy, Mufti Ikramullah Junaidy, Maulana Muhammad Shoaib Qadri and Maulana Amirullah Junaidy also participated.

Dr Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that today we are fortunate that 335 scholars have graduated from Junaidiya Ghafooria University and have come out in the field to play their role by highlighting the true teaching of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“We also hope that these virtuous scholars will do their best to promote religious teachings and would spread the light of Islam in the entire province. Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that the misfortune of this country was that some evil elements were obstructing the constructive work of the government.

These elements are the enemies of the country and the nation, he added. “Inshallah, as long as the scholars are present, they will not allow their nefarious intentions to succeed,” he remarked.

He said that all our great leaders and scholars stood firmly side-by-side with the Pakistan Army for the security and stability of Pakistan.

The country will move towards progress and prosperity, he said, adding, “There are 218 madrassas under the auspices of Ahl-e-Sunnat and Jamaat in which more than 40,000 students are studying and our forefathers taught us peace, love and tolerance. We continue this lesson to go with.”

At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the security, stability and unity of the Muslim Ummah of Pakistan.