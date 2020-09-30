Religious Ministry invites non quota holder companies for re evaluation as HGOs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked 1,157 non quota holder companies to submit their fresh profiles for re evaluation as Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

According to official sources, the profiles received after October 11 would not be entertained whereas the HGOs which stood eligible by third party scrutiny/evaluation in 2018 were eligible for submitting their profiles.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered HGOs should have paid up and authorized capital of not less than Rs 5 million and Rs 7.5 million respectively.

The profile submitting HGO should not be a bank, loan, insurance or tax defaulter and the management of the company should not be convicted in criminal cases by any court of law.

The company should not be debarred for carrying out its operation in Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or in any other foreign country in connection with Tourism Department including Umrah/Ziarat as the case may be.

Copies of annual tax returns of the company for the last three tax years include 2017, 2018 and 2019, should also be submitted.

The re evaluation/scrutiny should not entitle any company to claim allocation of business Hajj quota as a right as its is subject to availability of quota, third party evaluation and fulfillment of the requirements of Saudi Taleemat.