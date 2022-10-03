Relief assistance flights from Turkiye, UNICEF arrive in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): A relief assistance flight from Türkiye was received at Jinnah International airport, Karachi on Monday.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson here, this is 15th flight from Türkiye carrying relief goods for the people affected by unprecedented floods in Pakistan.



The Spokesperson said the relief assistance from Turkey is welcomed with warmth and gratitude.

While in continuation of relief assistance from UNICEF, a flight was also received in Karachi.

In total four flights from UNICEF have landed with flood relief assistance.