KARACHI, Sep 24 (APP): One relief assistance flight from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed here at Jinnah International Airport.
According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, a total of seven such flights have landed in Pakistan from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia carrying relief goods for the flood affectees.
Relief assistance from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude, the spokesperson said.
Relief assistance flight from Saudi Arabia arrives in Karachi
KARACHI, Sep 24 (APP): One relief assistance flight from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed here at Jinnah International Airport.