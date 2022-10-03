Relations between Pakistan, Germany based on shared democratic values: Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday said that relations between Pakistan and Germany are based on shared democratic values and multifaceted corporations.

“Parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation between National Assembly and German Parliament Bundestag could further strengthen the existing bonds” the speaker expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas who called on him.

Speaker while highlighting the calamitous effects of climate change in Pakistan remarked that the recent flooding has submerged one-third of the country and left more than 33 million Pakistanis homeless, said a news release.

In this regard, the National Assembly of Pakistan has moved an emergency resolution in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference in Rwanda to underline the developed nations of the world to compensate for irreversible losses due to the climate crisis in developing countries like Pakistan.

German Ambassador expressed solidarity with the flood affectees and assured support to the National Assembly’s call for the global fund through IPU to tackle the climate crisis.

Later on, the Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Mr Per Albert Ilsaas also called on Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. Various matters about bilateral cooperation, economic ties, and the recent flood situation in the country were discussed.

Speaker remarked that Pakistan considers Norway as its loyal friend and an economic partner and desires to further strengthen its existing bilateral relations.

He also accentuated the need to expand cooperation and interaction between the parliaments and parliamentarians of both the countries for exchange of knowledge and experiences.

He also said that the National Assembly of Pakistan being cognizant of the sufferings of the flood affectees has proposed an emergency item for inclusion in the agenda of the 145th IPU Conference in Rwanda that will highlight the plight of flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Speaker sought the support of Norway for Pakistan’s call for the inclusion of the flood crisis on the emergency agenda at the conference.

Norwegian ambassador expressed grief over the unprecedented losses during the recent flooding in Pakistan.

He highlighted that more than 39,000 Pakistani diasporas in Norway have contributed greatly to the progress of the country. He also emphasized reviewing bilateral business concerns to make it more profitable for both sides. He also assured his country’s support for National Assembly’s call for the global fund through IPU to tackle the climate catastrophe.

The meeting ended on a positive note with a commitment to continue cooperation on matters of mutual interest by addressing all impending issues.