ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said record highest power generated and transmitted yesterday at 24,467MWs.

“For reference; in 2020, peak load registered was 23,370MW for one day & in 2018 it was just 20,811MW.

Average power demand and supply during these summer months is approx 20% more vs last year,” he said in a tweet.