Receiving signed bat from PM Imran Khan a `memory for ages': Sri Lankan minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa Wednesday expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting his signed bat to him, describing it a “memory for the ages”.

“A memory for the ages thank you your Excellency @ImranKhanPTI. I am truly humbled to have received this token as it embodies your story & serves as reminder of your drive determination & success! Forever grateful,” Namal Rajapaksa said on twitter.

The prime minister on Wednesday presented his signed bat to Namal Rajapaksa, who hosted a lunch in his honor in Colombo in presence of Sri Lankan sports stars.