Razak sees possibility for registration of salt in GI

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Friday asked all stakeholders to inform as to what course of action the Ministry of Commerce and intellectual Property (MOC) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) should take for salt Geographical Indication (GI) registration.

In response to my tweet on Geographical Indication (GI) on rice, many people have raised

the possibility of registration of Salt as GI, the adviser said this on his Twitter account.

The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) is looking at items that can be

registered as GIs