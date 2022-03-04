Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday urged the nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan.

Anti-Pakistan forces are trying to halt economic activity in this part of the region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Peshawar bomb blast, he said is a great tragedy.

Replying to a question, he said suicide bomber entered the mosque after firing on police guards.

He said every mosque in Pakistan had personal arrangements of guards.

The minister said there are thousands of mosques in the federal capital and the police had less equipment like scanners to check the people.

To another question, he said no organization claimed the responsibility of bomb attack in Peshawar mosque.

He said, it is premature to fix responsibility on Daesh because, we are still investigating the matter. He, however said that Daesh groups are present along Afghan borders.