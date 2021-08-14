Rasheed condemns firing incident on FC vehicle

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday strongly condemned the incident of firing by terrorists on FC vehicle in Loralai, Balochistan.

In a message, the minister said such incidents would not shake the resolve of security forces to resolutely fight the menace of terrorism.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of Shaheed Naik Shareef in the incident. He extended his condolence to the bereaved family.

He said the morals of security forces are high and they are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs.