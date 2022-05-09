Rana Tanveer visits Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University

ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday visitd Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, Riyadh, where he was briefed by the Rector Dr. Ahmed Al Ameri.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in Tweet said that both sides were agreed on scholarships for Pakistani students and faculty training exchange programme.

It was also agreed that joint conference on seerat, civic sense and tolerance to be organized soon in Islamabad.

However, Federal Education Minister in another meeting met with Jaime Saavedra, World Bank Global Education Director on the sidelines of International Conference on Education Exhibition 2022 and briefly reviewed the ongoing projects for Pakistan.

Both sides were also agreed to work more in distance learning, skills, teachers training & bringing back out of school children.